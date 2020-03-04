Revitalised Rás returns to the Premier County

Tipperary will play host to the finish of the opening stage of the new-look Rás Tailteann.

The race returns following an absence last year with a new organising committee taking over the event.

It gets underway on Wednesday June 10th with the first of five stages taking the riders the 140 kilometre trek from Dublin to the Horse & Jockey.

Along the way the peloton will pass through Blessington, Dunlavin, Athy, Castlecomer, Ballyragget and Urlingford.

It promises to be spectacular finish as the riders approach Horse & Jockey on the old N8.

Route Director Ger Campbell says a lot of work has gone into preparations for the race arriving into the Premier County.

Stage two takes the riders from Horse & Jockey to Castleisland with the race passing through Thurles and Tipp Town along the way.

Other stage ends on this years 5-day race include Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan and Dundalk.