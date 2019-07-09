Reports Sam Bennett to join Quick-Step

It’s been reported that Sam Bennett will join Quick-Step next season.

The Carrick on Suir rider currently rides for Bora Hansgrohe.

According to L’Équipe, Bennett is set to become the Belgian team’s top-billed sprinter after the Irishman grew frustrated at his lack of Grand Tour opportunities at current employers Bora-Hansgrohe.

It was also reported recently that Bennett was apparently close to signing for Movistar.

Deceuninck–Quick-Step’s current sprinter Elia Viviani is said to be joining French outfit Cofidis for 2020.