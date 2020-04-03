Rás Tailteann deferred due to Covid-19

The organisers of the Rás Tailteann have decided to postpone this years event.

The uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic has led them to defer the 5-day race which was due to start on June 10th with a stage from Dublin to Horse & Jockey.

Race Director Eugene Moriarty told Tipp FM they have to consider the health of not just the riders, but their volunteers and the general public.

He also said they were conscious of the workload on Gardaí, the health service and County Councils in the current climate.

However the organisers have full intentions of putting the race on later in the year if possible.