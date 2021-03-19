Rás postponed again due to impact of Covid-19

This year’s Rás Tailteann has been postponed, with the focus now turning to running a longer race next year instead.

It’s the second year in a row the Rás has been forced into a postponement, saying “current circumstances have prevailed to force this decision”.

In expectation of a full vaccine rollout by next year, organisers say they’re now planning for the 2022 route to be returned to its longer traditional length.

Race Director Eugene Moriarty says the plan is still to utilise the original 2020 route, which included a stage finish at Horse & Jockey.

However he says they will assess the potential for its return to a traditional eight-day format.