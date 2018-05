Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has taken 3rd on Stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider was in the thick of the action at the end of the 167 kilometres from Haifa to Tel Aviv.

The bunch sprint was won by Elia Viviani of the Quick Step team with Jakub Mareczko of Wilier Triestina second just ahead of Bennett.

Australian Rohan Dennis – team mate of Nicolas Roche – takes over the leaders Pink Jersey thanks to time bonuses picked up during the stage.