O’Loughlin strikes gold again

Carrick on Suir cyclist Michael O’Loughlin has made it a hat-trick of wins in the Under 23 National Time Trial Championships.

The Wiggins le Col rider was fastest over the 41.5 kilometre course in Donegal last night.

His time of 52 minutes 5 seconds put him 1 minute 15 ahead of his nearest challenger.

O’Loughlin finished 6th in the time trial at the European Games in Minsk earlier this week.

Last nights Elite TT was won by Ryan Mullen from the Trek Segafredo squad in a time of 50.24 ahead of Eddie Dunbar of Team Ineos.