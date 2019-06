Carrick on Suir’s Michael O’Loughlin has had an impressive start to the Under 23 Nations Cup event in the Czech Republic.

The Team Wiggins rider is part of the Irish squad for the event which started with a 2 kilometre prologue won by Dutch rider Nils Eekhoff.

O’Loughlin finished 38th – just 9 seconds off the pace.

The race continues today with a 134 kilometre stage followed by 150 kilometres on Saturday with Sunday’s final road stage covering 171 kilometres.