Organisers of the Rás Tailteann have made the decision to postpone this year’s event until 2021.

The 5 day international stage race was due to happen last month with the opening day’s action set to reach a conclusion in Horse & Jockey.

Organisers had been looking at the possibility of staging the event in September or early October.

However they say the “safest, healthiest and most prudent course of action at this time would be to postpone running the 2020 event until 2021.”