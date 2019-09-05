Knight reigns supreme in Ras na mBan

Team GB’s Josie Knight has retained the overall lead in Rás na mBan following today’s stage which finished in Piltown near Carrick on Suir.

She made it back to back wins in Ireland’s premier women’s cycling event having taken the opening stage into Gowran yesterday.

The 22 year old – who grew up in Dingle – proved quickest of the leading group of 8 riders who fought out the finish of today’s 89 kilometre trek which included two laps of a 20 kilometre loop around Piltown.

As well as wearing the leaders jersey Knight also tops the points classification going into day three.