Kelly: Yesterday’s relegation likely to spur on Bennett

Sam Bennett is likely to bounce back quickly from having yesterday’s stage win in the Tour of Spain taken from him by race officials.

That’s the view of former World number one and fellow Carrick man Sean Kelly.

Bennett crossed the line first yesterday but was adjudged to have shouldered an opponent 500 metres from the line and was relegated to last place in the bunch.

Speaking to Tipp FM earlier Sean Kelly said he expects Bennett to make up for yesterday’s disappointment today.

“It’s a bit lumpy at the finish but I don’t think it will be any concern for Sam to get there with the form he’s in at the moment and the team. The forecast isn’t windy so it looks like it will be for the sprinters again today.”

“If it does I think Sam will be more up for it again to get revenge. We have seen in this race he is by far the fastest again and he will be really gunning for it today.”