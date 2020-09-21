Kelly tips Bennett for even more success

Cycling legend Sean Kelly says his fellow Carrick man Sam Bennett can go on to even greater achievements.

29 year old Bennett yesterday became the first Irish rider to win the final stage of the Tour de France and the first to win the Green Jersey since Kelly back in 1989.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sean said the win in Paris could open the floodgates for Sam.

“He mentioned yesterday that his dream when he started biking was to win on the Champs-Elysees.”

“And I’ve said it many times to some of the cycling journalists that Sam Bennett is capable of winning a Tour of Flanders and definitely a Milan San Remo and I think this confidence boost will prove to him that he can do it now and I think we will see him go on to greater things.”