Kelly says morale in Sam Bennett’s team will be ‘rocket high’

Today’s 11th stage of the Tour de France should suit Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett.

That’s the view of 5 time stage winner on the race Sean Kelly who won his first stage in 1978 in today’s destination Poitiers.

The former World Number 1 says Sam’s win yesterday will be a weight off his back and hopefully lead to even more success.

“Morale will be really rocket high and the team have been working for him in this Tour.”

“They can see now that he can win against the best – it was always a matter of time anyway but when you just crack that they will be really up for today.”

“And today is a day I think will be pretty much a guarantee that the stage win will be down for the sprinters this evening so please God he can get another one within 24 hours. And if he does that what an amazing story.”