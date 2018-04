Carrick on Suir rider Sean Hahessy was the big winner in the Dungarvan CC event yesterday.

The Viner-Caremark-Pactimo rider bridged across to the break on the final lap of the A1 – A2 race before jumping clear in the closing kilometres to take the victory on his own and claim the 500 Euro winners prize.

Second went to Paidi O’Brien of Team Gerard DHL with Hahessy’s team mate Conor Henebry in 3rd.

Cathal Purcell of Panduit Carrick Wheelers finished 4th.