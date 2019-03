Carrick on Suir rider Sean Hahessy has taken his first win of the season.

The Dan Morrissey-MIG.ie-Pactimo rider edged out his breakaway companions in Rás Naomh Finian in Co Meath.

Hahessy – who pilots for Tipp Paracyclist Peter Ryan – proved strongest at the end of the 74 kilometre race.

Meanwhile fellow Carrick man Sam Bennett just missed out on a podium place on the opening stage of Paris-Nice.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider finished 4th in the bunch sprint behind Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma.