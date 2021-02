Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will be aiming to make an impact on today’s 4th stage of the UAE Tour.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider has been biding his time over the last two days which included a climbing stage and an individual time trial.

Today’s 204 kilometre stage is one for the sprinters and should see the Carrick on Suir man to the fore.

2020 Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar currently leads the General Classification by 43 seconds, and the Green Jersey classification by 11 points.