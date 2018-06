The Upperchurch – Drombane Cycling Club will host the County Tipperary Time Trial Championships this weekend.

Tomorrow’s event in Littleton will also include the 5th round of the Invacare TT for Para Athletes including paralympian Peter Ryan from the host club.

The riders leave at 1 minute intervals with the Para Athletes starting at midday and the County Championships at 1 o’clock

Club secretary Gareth Genockey says it will be a tough event.