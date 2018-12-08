Clonmel plays host to the Munster cyclocross championships

The event at Powerstown Park will also form the last round of the Munster League.

Sign-on is open from 9am with underage racing from 10am while the Senior races get underway from 12.30.

Richard Maes of Killarney CC tops the league standings going into tomorrow’s event and will also be one of the favourites to lift the Munster title while John Dempsey and the evergreen Ray Clarke will be among the locals to watch out for.

North Tipperary’s Nessa Rochford is just 4 points off the lead in the Ladies standings.