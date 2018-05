Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett has taken a stage win at the Giro d’Italia this afternoon.

Stage 7 saw riders cycle from Pizzo to Praia a Mare – with the Bora Hansghroe rider coming out on top after a sprint finish.

It is Bennett’s 23rd career win but the first of 2018 – and his first Grand Tour stage win.

He completed the 159 km in 3 hours 45 minutes and 27 seconds.