Carrick Wheelers defer traditional season-opener

The annual St Patrick’s Day races hosted by the Carrick Wheelers Club have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The races were one of the early season highlights on the Irish cycling calendar.

Chairman Tom O’Connell says the decision was made in the interest of safety for riders, marshals, the general public and the wider Clonea – Carrick on Suir community

The club is working with Cycling Ireland to find an available date to reschedule as soon as possible.

It’s only the 3rd time in the 65 year history of the club that the event hasn’t gone ahead with snow and Foot & Mouth causing the previous cancellations.