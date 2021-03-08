Bennett’s early season form continues to impress

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will wear the leader’s Yellow Jersey on today’s stage of Paris Nice.

Having won yesterday’s opening stage in impressive fashion he becomes the first Irish man to hold the lead since fellow Carrick on Suir man Sean Kelly back in 1988.

Bennett – riding for Deceuninck Quick Step – has now taken three victories already this season having won two stages at the recent UAE Tour.

“It’s already an important part of the year and the racing is so compact you can’t really progress during the racing so it’s important for me to start already on really good form.”

“Then once my first block of racing is done take back the form a bit and then go again for the Tour de France. So I think everything is going the right way and just have to keep the focus now.”