Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has just won the first stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter proved fastest at the end of the 157 kilometre trek from Istanbul to Tekirdag.

Bennett won 3 stages of last years race as well as the Points Classification while he claimed 4 stage wins in 2017.

Second today went to Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck – Quick Step ahead of Lotto Sudal’s Caleb Ewan.

The Carrick man will wear the leaders jersey on tomorrows 183 kilometre stage.