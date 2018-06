Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has added to his already impressive list of victories this season.

Fresh from his hat-trick of stage wins in the Giro d’Italia the Bora – Hansgrohe rider today won the Tour of Cologne in Germany.

At the end of the 208 kilometre one day race the 27 year old outsprinted Mihkel Raim of the Israel Cycling Academy with Marcel Kittel of Team Katusha – Alpecin in third.