Bennett targets Tour Green Jersey

Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett will be aiming to take the prestigious Green Jersey in the Tour de France today.

The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider is tied with Peter Sagan at the top of the Points Classification going into today’s 5th stage of the three week grand tour.

The Irish national champion hit 70 kilometres per hour in the hunt for points at the intermediate sprint yesterday.

The last Irishman to wear the Green Jersey at the Tour was fellow Carrick man Sean Kelly.

Today the riders make the 183-kilometre trip from Gap to Privas.

Bennett’s Deceuninck Quick-Step team-mate Julian Alaphilippe wears the leader’s yellow jersey, but holds just a four second lead over Adam Yates.

Nicolas Roche is best of the Irish on general classification, starting today 45 seconds down in 24th.