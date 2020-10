Today’s ninth stage of the Vuelta Espana is expected to be left to the sprinters.

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be targeting a second stage victory on the 158 kilometre stage to Aguilar de Campoo

The Deceuninck – Quick Step ricer won last Friday in a high speed sprint finish.

Fellow Irish man Dan Martin starts the day third on general classification, 28-seconds down on race leader Richard Carapaz having taken 3rd on yesterday’s mountainous stage.