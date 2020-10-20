Bennett targeting Green in Spain

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will today set out on his second Grand Tour of 2020.

Having taken two stage wins and the Points classification in this year’s Tour de France the 30 year old takes to the start line at the Vuelta a Espana this afternoon.

He has the backing of a strong Deceuninck Quick-Step team as he goes in search of more success in what will be his first time taking on two Grand Tours in the one season.

However the opening days of the Spanish event are unlikely to suit the Carrick sprinter with mountain featuring for the first three stages.