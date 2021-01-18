Bennett targeting first Classic win

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will be looking to add to his already impressive tally of wins as he heads into his second season with the Deceuninck Quick-Step team

The 30 year old Carrick rider had a year to remember in 2020 with stage wins at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana as well as taking the iconic Green Jersey in the Tour.

He’s hoping this year will be equally as good with the Belgian squad.

“I don’t know if I can top that but I’d like to go back and try to get some more stages and try to defend the Green.”

“But I’d also like to go for something like Milan-San Remo to get a one-day World Tour win.”