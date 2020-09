Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has extended his lead in the Points classification at the Tour de France.

The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider took the Intermediate Sprint on today’s 18th stage to take his points tally to 298. His nearest rival Peter Sagan took 3rd in the sprint to move to 246 points in the battle for the Green Jersey.

Today’s stage takes in five classified climbs in the Alps over a distance of 175 kilometres.