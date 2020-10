Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has been confirmed on the start list for the upcoming Tour of Spain.

It will be the Deceuninck Quick-Step riders first time tackling two grand tours in the same year.

He had a very successful Tour de France where he won the Points Classification and two stages.

Last year’s Vuelta saw him record two stage wins – this year’s three-week race starts on October 20th.

Today the Carrick rider – who turns 30 on Friday – lines out in the one-day Scheldeprijs in Belgium