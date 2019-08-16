Bennett settles for 2nd place on 5th stage of Binck Bank tour

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett had to make do with second place on today’s 5th stage of the Binck Bank Tour in Belgium.

Having won the first three stages the Bora Hansgrohe sprinter would have been hoping to add to his tally today.

However he was forced to wait until the closing metres to unleash his sprint at the end of the 191 kilometre stage as he was boxed in against the barriers.

By that time it was too late for the 28 year old to get past Columbian Alvaro Hodeg of the Deceuninck Quick Step team missing out by just half a bike length.

Bennett continues to lead the Points Classification.