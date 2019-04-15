Bennett set for Tour of Turkey

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be hoping for more success when he lines out in the Tour of Turkey.

The World Tour event has been a happy hunting ground for the Bora Hansgrohe sprinter in the past – he won 3 stages and the Points classification last year while in 2017 he proved fastest on 4 stages.

This year’s race starts tomorrow with 6 stages in all.

Bennett – who has notched up a number of impressive wins this season – will be boosted by the return of one of his top lead-out men to Bora Hansgrohe.

New Zealand’s Shane Archbold has been re-signed by the German squad for the remainder of the season.