Nicolas Roche will spend a third day in the leader’s red jersey on the Vuelta a Espana.

The Team Sunweb rider holds a 2-second lead over Columbian Nairo Quintana heading into today’s fifth stage.

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett was denied back-to-back stage victories yesterday, losing out to Fabio Jakobsen in a photo finish.

However the Bora Hansgrohe sprinter has the consolation of taking over the Points jersey.