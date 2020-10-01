Bennett reflects on highly successful year as Irish champion

The rescheduled Irish National Cycling Championships take place this weekend without the defending champion.

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett says due to goals set out by both himself and his team for the rest of the season he will not be able to travel to Newcastlewest for Saturday’s race.

The 29 year old also says he is trying to limit the health risks of traveling.

During his time wearing the national champions jersey Bennett has notched up 25 podium finishes of which 11 were wins. These included 2 stages on the Tour de France and 2 at Vuelta a Espana as well as three points classification jerseys including the Tour de France.

His last race as Irish National Champion was on the Champs-Élysées wearing Green.

The individual time trial championships take place today with the likes of Nicolas Roche among those taking to the start line.