Bennett on podium in first outing of 2019

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be hoping to improve on his 3rd place finish in yesterdays opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

The Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter was dislodged from his leadout train in a hectic finish to the 160 kilometre stage which was won by Fernando Gaviria of the UAE Emirates team.

Bennett had to stall his sprint and freewheel for a time but still managed to make the podium.

Today’s stage is set on a 160 kilometre hilly route, with the finish line falling only 3 kilometres after the final climb.