Bennett pipped at the post

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett notched up another podium finish on yesterdays final stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

However the Bora Hansgrohe sprinter was once again left rueing what might have been.

He didn’t get a clear run to the line and lost out by a wheel width to Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-QuickStep.

The 28 year old Irish national champion still leaves the three week Grand Tour with two stage wins and 4 second place finishes.

Each time he finished in the runners up spot it was to a Deceuninck-QuickStep rider.