Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be one of the favourites heading into the first of the Spring Classics this weekend.

He will take to the start line for tomorrows 291 kilometre Milan – San Remo alongside team-mate Peter Sagan as one of the main contenders.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter is one of the in-form riders at present having taken 2 stages of the recent Paris – Nice as well as stage wins in the UAE Tour and the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina