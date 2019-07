Two Carrick on Suir riders are included in the 24 strong Irish team selected to compete in the European Championships in Holland next month.

Sam Bennet of the Bora-hansgrohe squad will lead the Elite men’s team in the road race.

Michael O’Loughlin of Team Wiggins competes in both the Under 23 road race and individual time trial.

The championships run from August 7th to 11th in Alkmaar.