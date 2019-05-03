Bennett misses out on Swiss win

Carrick on Suir rider was left ruing a missed opportunity on yesterdays stage of the Tour of Romandie.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter easily won the bunch sprint on Stage 2 of the Swiss event – however 59 seconds earlier Stefan Kung of Groupama-FDJ had managed to stay clear and take the win.

The sprinters teams had misjudged their efforts and failed to reel in the local rider.

Bennett proved quickest in the gallop for second while fellow Irish rider Nicolas Roche of Team Sunweb was 84th with Ryan Mullen from Trek-Segafredo 124th.