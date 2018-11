Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett has been ranked as the 3rd best sprinter in the world for 2018.

The Bora – Hansgrohe fast man made the podium on the list compiled by the www.cyclingnews.com website.

The 28 year olds tally of 3 stage wins in the Giro d’Italia as well as a hat-trick of stages and the point’s classification in the Tour of Turkey was backed up with a string of other notable wins.

Italian Elia Viviani topped the standings followed by Bennett’s teammate Peter Sagan.