Tour de France Green Jersey winner Sam Bennett returns to racing this weekend.

The Carrick on Suir rider – who also won two stages at the Tour this year – will lead the Deceuninck Quick-Step team in Gent-Wevelgem.

The Belgian one-day classic has been shortened to 232 kilometres this year with a revamped route which won’t cross into France this year.

However it still includes two ascents of the iconic Kemmelberg climb with the last one coming less than 40 kilometres from the finish.