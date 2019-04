The Tour of Romandie gets underway today with Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett hoping to add to his tally of wins this season.

The Bora-hansgrohe sprinter has tasted success in stages of Paris – Nice, the Tour of Turkey and Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina this year.

This afternoons opening stage in Switzerland is a 3.9 kilometre prologue – the race finishes in Geneva on Sunday.