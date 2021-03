Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is back in action in France this weekend for the first time since winning the prestigious green jersey at last year’s Tour.

He will take to the start line for Paris-Nice on Sunday having shown his good early season form at last week’s UAE Tour.

The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider took two stage wins and a 2nd place on the World Tour event.

The 30 year old previously won a stage of Paris-Nice in 2017.