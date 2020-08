Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett heads into today’s final stage of the Tour de Wallonie in confident mood.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider won yesterdays stage of the four day Belgian event in impressive form having suffered the previous day.

After yesterdays victory on the 192 kilometres stage Bennett paid tribute to the efforts of his team mates in setting him up for the sprint.

The Irish champions 4th win of a truncated season comes ahead of the Tour de France which starts on August 29th.