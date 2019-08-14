Bennett going for hat-trick

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will again wear the leaders’ jersey on todays stage of the BinckBank Tour having taken his second stage win yesterday.

The Carrick on Suir rider was a convincing winner of stage 2 which covered 169 kilometres in the Belgian-Dutch border region.

He finished a bike length clear of his nearest challenger in the bunch sprint to extend his overall lead to 12 seconds as well as strengthening his hold on the point’s classification.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter will be hoping to make it a hat trick of wins in today’s 167 kilometres 3rd stage – however he admits at one point he wasn’t confident of success yesterday.