Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett took second on yesterdays opening stage of the Tour of Turkey.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter was left isolated by his team at the end of the 150 kilometre stage with Argentina’s Maximiliano Richeze making the most of his opportunity to take the win.

Bennett won 4 stages on this race last season – he’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways in the coming days.