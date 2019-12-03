Bennett finally seals Belgian move

It’s been confirmed that Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has signed for the Deceuninck – Quick Step team.

He finally ended his contract with his former team Bora Hansgrohe in recent weeks having failed to get starts in the Tour de France or Giro d’Italia this year despite being one of the top sprinters in the world.

He will now hope to have a better calendar of races in 2020 with the Belgian squad.

This has been the 29 year olds best season to date with 13 top class wins.

Also making the move is Bennett’s lead out man New Zealander Shane Archbold.