Bennett extends Points Classification lead

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett is facing into what is possibly his most difficult days in this year’s Tour de France.

Stage 17 is 170 kilometres long and takes the riders into the Alps with two Hors Category climbs including the Col de la Madeleine before finishing with the 21 kilometre ascent of the Col de la Loze which rises to 2,304 metres above sea level.

Bennett wears the Green Jersey and started the day with a 45 point gap to his nearest challenger Peter Sagan. After the days Intermediate Sprint the Deceuninck Quick-Step rider has increased this to 47.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma remains in the Yellow Jersey of overall leader.