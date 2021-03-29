Bennett empties the tank at Gent Wevelgem

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett gave his all on yesterday Gent – Wevelgem in Belgium.

The Deceuninck Quick Step star was to the fore in the 250 kilometre Belgian race making the final group of 9 riders.

However such was his effort on the final climb of the Kemmelberg that he began to throw-up later.

“It’s a long race and we’re doing big efforts so I wanted to be sure that I had enough fuel and I ate too much. Then when we went up the Kemmelberg the last time I pushed so far over my limit that the legs were full of lactic (acid) and then of course the body wants to get rid of the food.”

“Once I threw up after a little while I felt a bit better but then of course I had no energy for the legs so I got a hunger flat.”

Next up for the Carrick man is the 200 kilometre Scheldeprijs on April 7th.