Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett was just pipped for another stage win at the Tour Down Under.

The Deceuninck Quick Step Sprinter finished second on day 4 of the Australian World Tour event with victory going to Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal.

Irish champion Bennett opened the sprint with 200 metres to go of the 153 kilometre stage to Murray Bridge but Australian Ewan came past him to win by a bike length.