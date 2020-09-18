Bennett coach says Green Jersey would confirm his status as top sprinter

Today is a key day in Sam Bennett’s efforts to tie down the Green Jersey at this year’s Tour de France.

The Carrick man is 52 points clear of 7 time winner Peter Sagan.

Today’s 19th stage covers 166 kilometre’s with the Intermediate Sprint at the 117 kilometre mark although it could be a day for a breakaway to fight it out for the honours rather than a bunch sprint.

Carrick on Suir’s Martin O’Loughlin is a former coach to Sam Bennett and says winning the Green Jersey at the Tour would confirm the 29 year old’s standing at the world’s best sprinter.

“He’s always had the reputation of being one of the top sprinters in the world over the last few years. But the Green Jersey is the acknowledged top sprinter in the world, simple as that.”

“To be world number one – you can’t get better than that if sprinting is your thing.”

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo Visma started the day with a 57-second lead in yellow.