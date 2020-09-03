Bennett bridges 31 year gap

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett swaps the Irish national champions jersey for the Green jersey on today’s stage of the Tour de France.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider leads the points classification after a third place finish yesterday to become the first Irish rider since his fellow Carrick man Sean Kelly to wear any of the classification jersey’s at the Tour way back in 1989.

Speaking to ITV after the stage Bennett admitted he was disappointed at missing out on the stage win.

“Yeah I never had such mixed emotions after the finish. On one side I have the Green Jersey for at least one day and I’m really happy and honoured. On the other side I didn’t win the stage. But I got so focused on Peter (Sagan) that I almost forgot to go for the stage I think.”

“But yeah I’ll just have to enjoy this moment and go again whenever the next opportunity comes.”

Today’s sixth stage is a 191 kilometre trek from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual and will be one for the climbers.

Britain’s Adam Yates wears yellow with a three second lead.